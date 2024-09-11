Tillman Hartley LLC Invests $201,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90. The company has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

