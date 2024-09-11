Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

