Tillman Hartley LLC Sells 165 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tillman Hartley LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $894.29 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $918.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $859.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $802.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $396.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.