Tillman Hartley LLC Sells 467 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Tillman Hartley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

