Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Timothy Plan International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.0078.

Timothy Plan International ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TPIF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. 7,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. Timothy Plan International ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About Timothy Plan International ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.