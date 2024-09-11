Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Timothy Plan International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.0078.

Timothy Plan International ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TPIF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. 7,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. Timothy Plan International ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

