Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

