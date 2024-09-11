TNC Coin (TNC) 1-Day Volume Hits $179.24

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 260.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $179.24 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00018348 USD and is down -8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $183.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

