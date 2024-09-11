tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.40 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and $8.18 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 56.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 165,295,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,411,675 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 165,295,396.147007 with 154,411,675.2167615 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.063244 USD and is up 17.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $11,716,249.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

