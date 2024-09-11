Toncoin Price Up 12.4% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $18.85 billion and $257.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.52 or 0.00009583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,490.21 or 0.99757388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,647,666 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,617,355.535291 with 2,532,787,676.1465626 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.23704853 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $312,771,359.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.