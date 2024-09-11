Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Up 7%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.04. 23,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 135,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Get Torrid alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURV

Torrid Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $512.36 million, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Torrid by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.