Trican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Trican Well Service Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
