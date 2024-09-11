Trican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0326 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

