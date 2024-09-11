Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,169 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $78.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock valued at $797,374,003 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

