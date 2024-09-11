Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.77. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

