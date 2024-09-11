Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,976,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,599,000 after acquiring an additional 339,020 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.4% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

