TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TT Electronics Stock Down 1.4 %

LON:TTG opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £250.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,014.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.02. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.41).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

