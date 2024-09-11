TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -903.55 and a beta of 1.26. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $416,070.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $416,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at $408,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,009 shares of company stock worth $2,500,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2,130.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 125,810 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 86,112 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

