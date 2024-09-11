Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TKC stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.