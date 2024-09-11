Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.18 and last traded at $70.68. Approximately 2,155,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,281,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

