Uber Technologies (UBER) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/6/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Uber Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,066,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248,902. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

