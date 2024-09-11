USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $86.95 million and approximately $279,650.36 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.62 or 0.00573425 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00033977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00086830 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000145 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.77550989 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $284,089.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.