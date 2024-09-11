Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) SVP Davor Vukadin Sells 15,403 Shares

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Valaris Price Performance

VAL stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.41. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VAL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VAL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Creative Planning increased its stake in Valaris by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.