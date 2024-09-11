Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Trading Down 8.3%

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 41,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 56,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Valeo Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Valeo Pharma alerts:

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$14.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.50 million.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.