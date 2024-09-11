Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stryker by 33.3% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 69,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $365.10 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $365.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.04. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

