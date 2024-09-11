Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 302.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 30,864 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,827,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 172.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 54,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 34,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 87,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

