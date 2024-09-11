Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

