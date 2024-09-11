Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 388 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.0% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

