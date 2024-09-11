Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 437 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $186.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average of $181.23. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $143.49 and a 52-week high of $191.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

