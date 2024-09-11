Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,486 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after buying an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

