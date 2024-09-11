Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMB opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

