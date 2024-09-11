Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $342,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

