Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

