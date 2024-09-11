Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,477 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,501 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 804,795 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 561,298 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,161.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 460,928 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.