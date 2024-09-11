Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,096,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,110,000 after buying an additional 475,497 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

NYSE:BK opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

