Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $154,517,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE USB opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

