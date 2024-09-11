VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,263 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.35% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

