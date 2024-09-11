VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 3.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 358,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

