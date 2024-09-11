VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 149,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 138,039 shares.The stock last traded at $96.68 and had previously closed at $96.66.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,088,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,701,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

