VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 149,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 138,039 shares.The stock last traded at $96.68 and had previously closed at $96.66.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
