Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Frontier Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

