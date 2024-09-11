Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Gordian Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gordian Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000.

VWO stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

