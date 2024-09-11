Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VWO opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

