Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

