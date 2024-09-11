Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $143,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:VONE opened at $248.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $255.91.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.