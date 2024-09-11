Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $143,000.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $248.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $255.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

