Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,371,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,330,000 after acquiring an additional 770,135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,356,000 after purchasing an additional 218,283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.