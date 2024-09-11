Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

