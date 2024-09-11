Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.51

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.51 and last traded at $75.46, with a volume of 3347299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
