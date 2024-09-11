Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,046,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 5.9% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $63,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,287,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

