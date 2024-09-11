Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 4,490 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,784 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $38,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EOG opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

