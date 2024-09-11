Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 6,745 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 540,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

