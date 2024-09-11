Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $30.05 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $30,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHD opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

