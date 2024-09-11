Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $62.86 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $62,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 228,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.39. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.